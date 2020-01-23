Local
shooting

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting; Investigation Underway

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.
NBC10 Boston

A man was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said the shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 1334 Dorchester Ave. There, they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Local

Michelle Carter 2 hours ago

Michelle Carter, Convicted in Texting Suicide Case, to Be Released From Jail

guilty plea 3 hours ago

Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Stabbing Another Man in Fall River

Authorities have not publicly named the deceased. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

shootingMassachusettsdorchesterinvestigation
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us