Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting; Investigation Underway

A man was killed Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police said the shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 1334 Dorchester Ave. There, they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not publicly named the deceased. A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. The investigation is ongoing.