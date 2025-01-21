Dorchester

Man killed in Dorchester shooting

NBC10 Boston

A man has died after being shot Tuesday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. Officers responded around 7:21 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boston Police Department's homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left online, by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

This article tagged under:

DorchesterMassachusettsBoston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us