A man died after being stabbed Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to Virginia Street, where a man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's identity was not released.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.