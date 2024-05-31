Man killed in explosion in Rockport, Maine

Authorities say a man was killed Friday in an explosion in Rockport, Maine, while he was welding on a diesel fuel tank.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office says emergency crews responded to the blast shortly before 3 p.m. to Rockville Street.

Investigators found that 39-year-old Sean Rancourt had been welding on the tank when it exploded. He was treated at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will conduct an autopsy, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.