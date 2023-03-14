Local

Massachusetts

Man Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Easthampton

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder; her name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in a western Massachusetts town early Tuesday morning.

Easthampton police said they were called to a home on Culdaff Street shortly after 3 a.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a statement. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died about an hour later.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a single count of murder in connection with the man's death. She will be arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court.

Neither the name of the victim not the woman who was arrested have been released.

The death remains under investigation by the attorney general's office and Easthampton police.

It is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, and the first in Easthampton since 2012, according to the district attorney's office.

No further details were released.

