Man Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Easthampton

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in a western Massachusetts town early Tuesday morning.

Easthampton police said they were called to a home on Culdaff Street shortly after 3 a.m., where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a statement. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died about an hour later.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a single count of murder in connection with the man's death. She will be arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court.

Neither the name of the victim not the woman who was arrested have been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The death remains under investigation by the attorney general's office and Easthampton police.

It is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, and the first in Easthampton since 2012, according to the district attorney's office.

No further details were released.