Man Killed in Jet Ski Crash in Boston Harbor

A 43-year-old Boston man was killed Sunday in a jet ski crash in Boston Harbor, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a jet skier in distress in waters off Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester around 4:20 p.m.

The Boston Police Department’s harbor unit was able to reach the victim and bring him to the shore, where CPR was administered. The victim, from the Mattapan neighborhood, was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

State police officers were able to locate the Mattapan man’s family and friends along the beach.

There was no additional information on the nature of the crash.