Man Killed in Lowell Shooting

Odogwu Ganobi, 26, died of a gunshot wound after he was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston

By Thea DiGiammerino

An aerial view of a city street with wood multi-family homes lining the road.
NBC10 Boston

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.

The DA’s office said the Medical Examiner confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and that the manner of death is a homicide.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

No other details were immediately available.

