Man Killed in Lowell Shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.

The DA’s office said the Medical Examiner confirmed he died of a gunshot wound and that the manner of death is a homicide.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

No other details were immediately available.