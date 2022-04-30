Local

Swansea

Man Killed in Mass. Highway Crash Overnight

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

A driver is dead and a passenger is injured in a single-car crash in Swasea, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police responded to Route 195 east in Swansea shortly after 1a.m. and found the driver -- only identified as a man -- with life-threatening injuries inside. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The passenger, a woman, was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional details were released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

