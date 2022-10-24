Local

Massachusetts

Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church

A man was shot to death Monday morning on Burncoat Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, across from the Church on Seven Hills, authorities said

By Mike Pescaro

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills.

A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.

The Worcester Police Department said it is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8651 or text an anonymous tip to 274637. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcestershooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us