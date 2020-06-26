Motorcyclist Killed in Highway Crash in Randolph

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Route 24 in Randolph, Massachusetts Friday morning.

Police say the motorcycle and an SUV were on the ramp from Route 93 merging onto Route 24 southbound shortly after 11:30a.m. when they collided. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Walpole, died at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the motorcyclist.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Two lanes on the southbound side of Route 24 were closed for four hours as authorities responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.