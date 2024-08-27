Man killed in North Smithfield, RI crash

A man is dead after a crash in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded around 1:07 a.m. to a crash at 535 Douglas Pike and found an unresponsive person inside the single vehicle.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jamey Scheer, of Burrillville, RI, was taken out of the car and transferred to Landmark Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police told WJAR.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Benjamin Freeman at 401-762-1212 ext. 215.