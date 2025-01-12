Man killed in Norwich, Conn. stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing in Norwich on Friday night.

Officers were notified about an unresponsive man covered in blood that had been transported to Backus Hospital around 11:30 p.m.

Once at the hospital, police said it was determined the man had a stab wound. He later died of his injuries. The man's identity has not yet been released.

According to police, the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Baltic Road and a home was established as a crime scene.

It is believed that this was a targeted event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Lawton at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3157.