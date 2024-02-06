Man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Hudson, NH

A 63-year-old man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash last week in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police and fire were called to a report of an off-highway recreational vehicle crash on Old Derry Road around 11:43 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found that the crash was a single-vehicle accident.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Pelham, was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. His name has not been released.

Police said the man was accompanied by another off-road vehicle rider who was not involved in the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the 63-year-old man lost control of his vehicle after striking a log while riding on private property. The collision resulted in the vehicle rolling over on top of the man.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was contacted and took over the investigation. They said that alcohol and trail conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.