Man killed in stabbing at West Haven, Conn. bar

A man has died after a fight reportedly led to a stabbing at a bar in West Haven early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a stabbing at a bar in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue around 2 a.m.

Once in the area, police said they found a man who appeared to have a stab wound to the front of his body.

Emergency crews rendered aid and he was transported to the hospital. The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

It is believed that there was a fight inside of the bar between the suspect and the man who was stabbed.

Police said it was reported to officers at the scene that a suspect left in a vehicle heading northbound on Campbell Avenue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Vitelli at (203) 937-3955.