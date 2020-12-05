Local

Man Killed in Tent Fire at Homeless Camp in Manchester: NH Officials

The man has not yet been identified, officials said

By Alec Greaney

A man was killed during a fire at a homeless camp in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, fire officials said.

Authorities responded to a 911 report of an explosion behind 168 Willow Street around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There, they found a tent fire raging at a homeless camp beside the railroad tracks.

When the fire was extinguished, one adult man was found dead at the scene. He has not been positively identified.

An autopsy is planned for Sunday as the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office investigates the incident with the Manchester fire and police departments.

