Man Killed in Williamsburg Single-Car Crash

Police say the car and body of Allen Tautznik, Jr., of Easthampton, was found down a steep embankment on Mountain Street by a passing bicyclist

A 33-year-old man was found dead following a single-car crash in Williamsburg, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Police say the car and body of Allen Tautznik, Jr., of Easthampton, was found down a steep embankment on Mountain Street by a passing bicyclist around 2p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the car could not be seen from the road by passing motorists so it is unclear when the crash occurred.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. An autopsy is also being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

