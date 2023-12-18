Mass. man crushed to death when tree falls on trailer due to strong winds from Monday's storm

A Massachusetts man was killed when strong winds from Monday's storm caused a tree to fall on a trailer below, authorities said.

Around 9:47 a.m., Hanover police received a 911 call reporting that they had heard a large tree fall outside of a workplace at 99 Industrial Way, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office. The caller reported that the tree had fallen on a small travel trailer and a man was trapped inside.

Hanover police and fire responded to the scene and were able to remove the man from the trailer. He had suffered severe head trauma and was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney's office identified the victim as 89-year-old Robert Horky, of Hingham.

The death remains under investigation by the district attorney's office, which said that there was heavy rainfall and high wind gusts in the area immediately before and during the incident.

Monday's storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers across New England, including nearly 300,000 in Massachusetts alone. Winds knocked down trees across the state, blocking roadways and causing serious damage.