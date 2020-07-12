Local

New Hampshire

Man Killed, Woman Injured in Manchester Incident

Manchester police say everyone involved in the incident has been identified, and there is no danger to the public.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

184836742
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has died and a woman is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident Saturday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to the area of 1454 Union Street for a report of gunshots. Police say they did find evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Manchester police say one man is dead, and a woman is recovering in the hospital after receiving multiple gunshot wounds to her leg.

Local

manchester new hampshire 1 hour ago

NH Man Struck By Car in Market Basket Parking Lot

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

4-Year-Old Child Drowns in Southbridge Pool, Worcester DA Says

Officials say everyone involved in the incident has been identified, and there is no danger to the public.

It's unclear who else, if anyone, may have been involved in the incident, or what the nature of it was.

When asked if they expect any charges to be filed, Manchester police would only say it's under investigation.

The Attorney General's Office is not involved, police say.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireshootingManchester PoliceManchester Police Department
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us