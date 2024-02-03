Vt. man leads police on car chase, crashes and then hides in camper in Rutland, Mass.

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly led police on a car chase before crashing, running away and breaking into a camper to hide in Rutland, Massachusetts.

Police say Stephen Martin, 35, of Bennington, Vermont, was taken into custody following the incident.

According to Rutland police, officers became involved in a multi-agency pursuit shortly after midnight, with Martin allegedly crashing his car at the intersection of Route 122A and Route 68 and running away. He was tracked to a nearby property, police say, where he allegedly had broken into a camper to hide.

Numerous agencies were involved in this pursuit, including police from Westminster, Gardner, Hubbardston, and Holden. State police and the Rutland Regional emergency communication center also assisted.

"Great team work between all agencies to get this person off the street," the Rutland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Martin is facing charges from several departments that include breaking and entering and failing to stop for police. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and a suspended Vermont driver’s license, the Rutland Police Department said. No information was provided on the outstanding warrant.

Martin is being held at the Worcester County Sheriff's Office on $7,500 cash bail. He's scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.