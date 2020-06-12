Local

Massachusetts

Man Missing for a Month Found Dead in Stairwell at Bedford VA Hospital, DA’s Office Says

NBC10 Boston

The body of a man who was reported missing a month ago was found Friday in a stairwell at a Massachusetts veterans' hospital.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office confirms a 62-year-old man last seen at the Bedford VA Hospital on May 8 was found dead in a stairwell at the facility.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was reported missing May 13.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

racism 1 hour ago

UNH Law School Bearing Franklin Pierce’s Name Considering Change

The circumstances of the man's death are under investigation, the DA's office said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBedfordVA hospital
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us