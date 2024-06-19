Man missing from Plymouth suffers from memory impairment, police say

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 69-year-old man who police say suffers from memory impairment issues was reported missing from Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Rodney Riviello was last seen at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be on foot.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a collared stripped shirt, blue shorts, and what investigators think is a New York Yankees ballcap, as pictured above.

He is known to suffer from serious memory impairment, investigators say. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 508-830-4218.

