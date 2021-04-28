Local

fatal motorcycle crash

Man on Motorcycle Dies in Wilmington Car Crash

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on Route 93 North, just north of Exit 38

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A man driving a motorcycle died after getting into a car crash with a minivan during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

State police were on scene of the crash, which happened on Route 93 North, just north of Exit 38 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Route 93 North was shut down at Exit 38. All traffic was being diverted off of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Local

Weather 1 hour ago

Pattern of Showers, Thunderstorms to Stay Through Friday

racism 8 hours ago

High Court Backs Mass. Firefighter Who Alleged Racist Workplace

This article tagged under:

fatal motorcycle crashMassachusetts State Policecar crashWilmingtonmotorcycle
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us