Man on Motorcycle Dies in Wilmington Car Crash

A man driving a motorcycle died after getting into a car crash with a minivan during the early hours of Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

State police were on scene of the crash, which happened on Route 93 North, just north of Exit 38 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Route 93 North was shut down at Exit 38. All traffic was being diverted off of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.