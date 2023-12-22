Man pinned under construction vehicle on Cape Cod flown to Boston trauma center

A man was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston trauma center on Friday after an incident involving a construction vehicle at a Cape Cod business.

Orleans Fire and Rescue says they received a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. for a person trapped under a heavy piece of machinery at a local company.

Orleans police officers responded within five minutes, fire officials added, and found the man pinned under a large loader bucket.

The extrication, in which the bucket was carefully lifted off the man, took 20 minutes, according to fire officials. During that time, firefighters and paramedics were attending to the man, giving him IV fluids as well as pain medication, all while working under the vehicle that was leaking hydraulic oil.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man was removed from underneath the John Deere and taken by ambulance to the Nauset Regional Middle School where Boston MedFlight was waiting to transport him to a Boston trauma center. There was no immediate update on his injuries or condition.

Fire officials didn't name the company where the incident occurred, but a photo shared on Facebook shows "F. L. Quinn Construction" on the door of a John Deere wheel loader. That excavating contractor is located on Overland Way in Orleans.

No other information was provided.