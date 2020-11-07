Local

New Hampshire

Man Pleads Guilty in Concord, N.H. Murder of Wife

Figueiredo has a sentencing hearing scheduled for January 12, 2021. He faces a prison sentence of 45 years to life.

By Josh Sullivan

A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in court Friday.

Emerson Figueiredo, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2019 murder of his 35-year-old wife, Nathalia DaPaixao.

On July 28, 2019, police responded to a 911 call from an apartment complex on Branch Turnpike Road. When officers arrived, they found DaPaixao bleeding on the ground in the parking lot, police said. She was brought to a local hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy showed that DaPaixao died from multiple stab wounds, officials said.

On July 28, 2019, Concord Police responded to 911 calls from an apartment complex at 58 Branch Turnpike Road in Concord. Upon arrival, they discovered Ms. DaPaixao wounded and bleeding on the ground in the parking lot.  She was taken to a local hospital where she later died. 

