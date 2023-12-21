Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to ‘harass and intimidate' NHPR journalists

A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in a scheme to "harass and intimidate" two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists in response to a story they published, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said Thursday.

Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, New Hampshire, was accused of working with three other men to target the two journalists in response to an NHPR piece published in 2022.

Cockerline was arrested in June 2023 with two others - Michael Waselchuck and Keenan Saniatan. Another co-conspirator, Eric Labarage, was later identified. All four were indicted by a federal grand jury in September.

According to federal prosecutors, after a year-long investigation, a New Hampshire Public Radio journalist published an article in March of 2022 on NHPR's website detailing allegations of sexual and other misconduct by a former New Hampshire businessperson, who is only named as "Subject 1" in the charging documents. Another NHPR journalist contributed to the article.

Labarge, who prosecutors allege is a close personal associate of Subject 1, is accused of soliciting Cockerline to vandalize the homes of both victims and a victim's relative, in multiple incidents in April and May of 2022. The vandalism included lewd graffiti, threatening messages, and throwing rocks and bricks at the home.

A man is accused of throwing a brick through the Melrose home of a reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio.

Cockerline pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel and the use of a facility of interstate commerce. Each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years supervised release and $250,000 in fines. Sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2024.