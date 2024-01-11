Rhode Island

Man pleads guilty in Rhode Island wedding brawl

By Staff Reports

A Rhode Island man involved in a brawl in Newport last year pleaded guilty to charges this week, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

David Onik, of Barrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault, trespass and disorderly conduct, WJAR-TV reported, citing the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.

Onik, 45, was sentenced to one-year probation, with six months suspended, and will have to complete 25 hours of community service.

Five members of a wedding party were arrested after a brawl with police outside the Landing Restaurant.
Video showed the fight between a wedding party and police officers on Sept. 11 outside the Landing Restaurant. It all started when security staff at the bar told officers that Onik had become upset after being denied entry and allegedly shoved an employee.

The bodycam video showed the fight quickly escalating, with members of the wedding party and police trading blows.

Five of the six members of the wedding party were arrested and charged.

