Man Pleads Guilty to Beating 74-Year-Old Man to Death in Worcester

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the beating death of a 74-year-old man in 2016.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 33-year-old Albert Henderson III, of Southbridge was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hector Luis Ramos, whose body was found on railroad tracks in Worcester on Jan. 24, 2016, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Thursday.

He was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with credit for the roughly six years he has already spent behind bars awaiting trial.