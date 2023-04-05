Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in 2016 Death of Brockton Toddler

A California man pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 death of a 2-year-old in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.

Timy Jo Griffin, 28, was set to go to trial in Massachusetts Tuesday in the death of Nazeir Phillips, who was found unresponsive at a Brockton home on December 5, 2016. Griffin was originally charged with murder and recklessness endangerment but pled guilty to a lesser charge of one count of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Griffin was watching the boy -- his then-girlfriend's child -- the day the child was found unresponsive. Griffin told prosecutors that the toddler was throwing a tantrum and fell off the bed.

However, doctors who treated the child said the injuries were not caused by a fall. Doctors said the victim had severe injuries and brain swelling and determined that he likely died as the result of “violent and extreme shaking and/or slamming."

The child died of his injuries three days after he was found in the home.

The defense argued it was not clear how the child died.