Man Posing as EMT at Mass. Home Prompts Police Warning

A man posing as an emergency medical technician raised suspicion over the weekend after visiting a home in Pepperell, Massachusetts, local police said in a warning to the community.

Officers were called to a home at 10:45 p.m. Saturday after a resident reported that a man wearing emergency medical apparel was there to do a well-being check on someone in the home, according to a release from the Pepperell Police Department.

The man said he was an EMT from Ayer-Shirley. When the resident further questioned him, the man reportedly became nervous and left, police said.

After checking with officials at Ayer-Shirley, police confirmed that an EMT was never dispatched to conduct to do a well-being check in Pepperell, according to the statement.

Authorities are now urging residents to be vigilant after the incident and protect their homes from the threat of potential burglaries. Police are reminding people to keep their doors locked and never let people inside their homes if they don't know them.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is urged to contact the Pepperell Police Department.