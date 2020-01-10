Man Posing as Rideshare Driver Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped Passenger: Report

A man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and kidnapped a woman leaving a Boston nightclub before sexually assaulting her at a Rhode Island home, the Boston Globe reports.

Alvin Campbell Jr. — the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell — is facing charges that include kidnapping and rape after he allegedly convinced a woman to enter his SUV by posing as her Uber driver on Dec. 7, the Globe said.

The victim was leaving the Harp club after attending a holiday party when she requested a rideshare, said Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Riley-Cunniffe. Her driver canceled at the last minute, at which point Campbell arrived and identified the woman by her name, the prosecution added.

The woman, who had become intoxicated at the party, did not recall what happened while she was a passenger, Riley-Cunniffe said.

“The next thing she remembered was a man on top of her,” Riley-Cunniffe told Boston Municipal Court Judge Michael Coyne, adding the woman recalled being unclothed and in a residence she did not recognize.

Authorities alleged that Campbell later offered to drop the woman off nearby so she could get home, then drove her to a Dunkin' location.

After returning to Boston, she went to Massachusetts General Hospital and was examined by the sexual assault unit.

Campbell was reportedly ordered held on $250,000 bail at his arraignment Thursday. He was charged after investigators matched his DNA, held in an FBI database, to forensic evidence and reviewed Uber records and the victim’s cellphone record, the Globe reported.

The suspect is now reportedly being investigated for two sexual assaults that took place in 2016 and 2017.

Andrea Campbell, elected to the City Council in November 2015, said she was “heartbroken, saddened and devastated” about the news.

“I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to,” she said in a statement. “I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served."

Alvin Campbell’s alleged attack was the third time last year that a woman was kidnapped after attending a nightclub.

In January, a man kidnapped a 23-year-old woman who was leaving Hennessy’s Bar and held her against her will in his Charlestown home for days before she was found. Victor Pena was indicted on one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for the attack.

A month later, 23-year-old Jassy Correia went missing. The young mother from Lynn was celebrating her birthday at Venu nightclub before her disappearance. Her body was found days later in the trunk of Louis Coleman III’s vehicle.