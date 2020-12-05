Man Pulled From Burning NH Building Flown to Hospital

One man is in a Boston hospital after he was rescued from an apartment fire in Rochester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, local firefighters said.

Around 3 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department received a 911 call about a fire at 50 Hansonville Road. Firefighters rescued a man from the building and provided medical care while the fire was extinguished, Chief Paul Toussaint said. That man was then flown to a Boston hospital.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are investigating the incident.