Boston man drowns in Walden Pond, authorities say

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that it had responded to the drowning of a 62-year-old man from Boston's Allston neighborhood. It is believed that he was snorkeling.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded around 5:20 p.m. to reports of a man struggling in the water.

Prosecutors say lifeguards pulled the man from the water and performed CPR before he was taken to Emerson Hospital, where he died.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

No further details were available Wednesday night.