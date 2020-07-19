Local

Man Pulled Unresponsive From Bottom of Andover Pool: Police

A 72-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Andover police and fire say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool Sunday in Andover, Massachusetts, according to police and fire officials.

Andover police and fire responded to a Gavin Circle home for a reported drowning around 3:35 p.m.

First responders pulled a 72-year-old from the bottom of the pool and began performing CPR on the man, who was unresponsive.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials say. There was no update on his condition Sunday night.

Andover police are investigating.

