Man Rescued After Falling Into River In New Hampshire

Fire officials in New Hampshire successfully rescued a man who'd fallen into the cold, muddy waters of a river on Sunday.

The fire department in Stratham, New Hampshire responded to a scene around 2 p.m. Sunday on a marsh near College Road along the Squamscott River, where two men had been hunting, officials said.

One man had gotten too close to the edge of the river, officials said, falling waist deep into a particularly muddy area.

His hunting partner was unable to pull him out and called for help.

Upon arrival, fire officials called for a fire water rescue boat from neighboring Newmarket.

Officials said they were able to pull the man out of the cold mud after walking along the marsh, and after initial fears the man was suffering from hypothermia, he was able to walk away from the area under his own power. The man had been stuck in the mud for nearly an hour, officials said.