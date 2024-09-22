Man rescued overnight after suffering injury in New Hampshire

Authorities rescued a hiker who had a severe injury near the summit of Mt. Madison in New Hampshire on Saturday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department say 48-year-old Jason McDonald tripped and fell on a rocky incline at around 2:30 p.m. and suffered severe injuries to his lower left leg.

Authorities say McDonald signaled using a personal locator and after crawling around in the rocks, found his cellphone and called 911.

30 volunteers and 6 Conservation Officers from Search and Rescue Teams in both New Hampshire and Maine responded to the incident.

According to authorities it took until 9 p.m. to begin to carry McDonald downhill and they reached the Great Gulf trailhead safely at around 5:20 AM on Sunday

He was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment.