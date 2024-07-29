Rhode Island

Man riding motor scooter seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck in RI, police say

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A man riding a motor scooter was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Warwick, Rhode Island, over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Avenue and Sharon Street, Warwick police said.

The 36-year-old man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. His name or condition wasn't released.

The pickup driver, only identified as a 42-year-old man, cooperated with police, reported WJAR.

While the crash remains under investigation, police said speed doesn't appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

