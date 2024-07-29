Man riding motor scooter seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck in RI, police say

A man riding a motor scooter was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Warwick, Rhode Island, over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main Avenue and Sharon Street, Warwick police said.

The 36-year-old man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. His name or condition wasn't released.

The pickup driver, only identified as a 42-year-old man, cooperated with police, reported WJAR.

While the crash remains under investigation, police said speed doesn't appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.