Man Says ‘Goodbye' to Boston With Unusual Newspaper Ad

Thousands of people move in and out of Boston each year, but one man has proven that you don't have to be a notable to get your departure noticed.

Abdul Dremali decided to make a mark of his exit by taking out a full page ad in The Boston Herald thanking Boston for his time here.

Have no idea who Dremali is?

"That's fine!" he writes. Either do many Bostonians, except for probably now.

"I've always seen my favorite athletes pull out full-page ads when they had to leave my favorite team," he wrote. "This is my only chance to do something that dramatic and I'm not going to waste an opportunity so here we are."

this is the text from the ad for those who can’t read it pic.twitter.com/Oko6Mi1S5p — abdul 🐈‍⬛ (@Advil) April 30, 2021

Dremali, a photographer, documents the night skies and cites the severe light pollution across the region as the reason for his leaving.

But, he writes, living in Boston has "been a dream come true."

He says he quit his job, sold his stuff, bought a truck, and is moving west to darker skies.

Dremali says taking out the full page ad was more expensive than he thought when he had the idea and solicited support for his work.

"I wish I could stay forever but for now, the stars are calling and I must go," he wrote.