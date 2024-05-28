Man sentenced for violent attack, attempted rape of woman in 2020

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for a 2020 attack and attempted rape on a woman in South Boston.

Glen Mumford, 57, was sentenced to two and a half to three years in prison for an assault with intent to rape charge and two years' probation for assault and battery.

The charges stem from an attack on Dec. 8, 2020. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, police responded to the Old Colony housing project for reports of a woman screaming for help in the basement. When officers got there they saw Mumford face down and moving "in a manner consistent with copulation." The victim was unconscious under him and naked from the waist down, prosecutors said.

Police said the woman had blood coming from her nose and mouth and appeared to be choking. When she regained consciousness, she told police “I was screaming for help, he tried to kill me.” She had broken teeth and was bleeding from her gums.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators said that the victim had met Mumford earlier at the Andrew Square MBTA station.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

“This man deserves every minute of his sentence for an attack that left a woman choking on her own blood and shattered the early-morning peace in a public housing development. I thank everyone involved for putting together the facts that led to a strong case, and I thank the jurors for their sound verdict,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.