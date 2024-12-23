Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of 77-year-old man in Dorchester

A Boston man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 77-year-old neighbor in Dorchester in 2018.

Ramon Rodriguez-Delgado was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Marcelino Perez. Perez was found dead in his Shandon Road apartment on July 26, 2018.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez-Delgado, who lived across the courtyard from Perez, saw someone deliver prize money from a private lottery to Perez's apartment before the killing. Surveillance footage shows that man dropping off the money and leaving, at which time Rodriguez-Delgado is seen going in and out of the apartment three times, changing clothes in between.

Perez was later found inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

"While no sentence can ever bring him back, this court has honored his life by delivering justice in his name. We will remember him for the love he gave, the stories he told, and the kindness he showed to all," Perez's granddaughter said in a victim impact statement.

Perez had five children and multiple grandchildren, according to his granddaughter's statement.