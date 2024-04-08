Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2022 shooting in Pawtucket

A Providence, Rhode Island, man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of another man outside a Pawtucket cigar bar in 2022.

Trequan Baker, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Qudus Kafo on Jan. 23, 2022. Baker was also found guilty of discharging a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence resulting in death, possession of a firearm without a license, and conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license.

Prosecutors said Baker shot Kafo after an argument that started at the Fab City Cigar Lounge. According to statements made in court, Kafo first got into an argument with a member of Baker's family, who went outside and made a phone call. Baker arrived soon after and confronted Kafo, but staff stepped in and initially calmed the situation.

Baker was seen on surveillance footage continuing to watch Kafo, prosecutors said, at one point going to his car and pulling out a gun. Just minutes after that, a fist fight broke out between Kafo and a member of Baker's family. Baker ran over, firing off a shot at Kafo at point-blank range. Kafo died of his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Baker was found guilty by jury after an eight-day trial ending on Dec. 14, 2023.

“Gun violence is all too common, altogether avoidable, and shatters the lives of victims and their loved ones,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a media statement. “While this lengthy sentence cannot undo the harm that has been caused by the defendant’s actions, I hope it provides some measure of closure for Qudus’ family. Additionally, I am grateful to the Pawtucket Police for their steady commitment to seeking justice for the victims of violent crime.”