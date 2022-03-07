Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Estranged Wife in Marshfield

A Rockland man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

Allen Warner, 51, was convicted of murder and other charges for the 2018 death of 48-year-old Shana Warner in Marshfield. On Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Allen Warner carjacked Shana Warner on September 24, 2018, stabbing and shooting her during the attack. She called 911 for help and was rushed to South Shore Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Allen Warner was accused of stalking the victim before the deadly attack. His attack on Shana Warner set off a manhunt that ended the following day when he was found and arrested in Whitman.

Shana Warner was stabbed six times and shot once, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Her cause of death was blunt force injuries.

"On September 24, 2018, for approximately 15 minutes, Shana Warner was under attack, left to die alone of the side of the road as her assailant, Allen Warner fled," Plymouth DA Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement. "Route 3A was shutdown, Marshfield High School was in lockdown, and State Police and Marshfield Police embarked on an exhaustive, statewide investigation, ultimately leading to Allen Warner’s arrest. At trial, Ms. Warner’s devastated family endured days of gruesome evidence, and listened to her voice for the last time as she called 911 for help. Today, at sentencing, they remembered Shana as a loving daughter, mother and sister, whose spirit held their family together. Shana Warner’s death was not in vain, and I hope that her family can find some solace knowing that justice has been done.”

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.