Man sentenced to prison for stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Gucci store at Wrentham outlets

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston to stealing $32,000 worth of merchandise from a Gucci store in Massachusetts back in 2021.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 30, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to eight months in federal prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release. He must also pay $32,000 in restitution to the Gucci store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. He had pleaded not guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce and one count of interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Prosecutors say on the night of Sept. 16, 2021, Crawford and several other co-defendants traveled from the Washington, D.C., area to the Wrentham outlets and smashed the glass front door of the Gucci store, stealing $32,000 in high-end merchandise, including handbags, duffle bags, backpacks and sunglasses.

The day after the theft, one of the co-defendants allegedly posted on his Instagram account that he had Gucci bags available for sale. Images of the bags appeared to be identical to the ones stolen from the Wrentham store.

Crawford also took responsibility for a second, similar burglary at a Prada store in Dawsonville, Georgia, where another $37,000 in marchandise was stolen.

One of Crawford's co-defendants, Nathaniel Owens, pleaded guilty in April 2024 and is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.