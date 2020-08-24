Man Seriously Injured After Fall at Tyngsborough Quarry

A 21-year-old was flown to a Boston hospital after suffering severe head injuries from falling into a Tyngsborough quarry Sunday, according to police.

The victim and a group of friends were walking on the Bear Hill Quarry trails when he slipped on the edge and fell approximately 30 feet onto a rocky area, police said.

Officers initially couldn't find the man but were told he was unconscious. A friend of the victim took an officer by ATV to the area where he fell, at a ledge near the entrance to the quarry on Wilson Way. Police found the victim on a path at the end of the cul de sac on Wilson Way in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

"This was a challenging call to respond to given the difficulties posed by darkness and rough terrain, and I'm grateful for the outstanding work of our officers and all those who responded from our partner agencies," Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard Howe said. "I am also hopeful for the recovery of the man injured in this incident."

Tyngsborough Police immediately began rendering aid to the victim, who suffered severe head injuries. Westford paramedics and Tyngsborough Fire/EMS arrived on scene to help before transporting him via off-road vehicle to an ambulance and then to a landing zone on Montana Drive, where a medical helicopter flew him to a Boston hospital.

Tyngsborough Police were supported by mutual aid responses from the Tyngsborough and Westford Fire Departments, as well as Groton and Dunstable Police.