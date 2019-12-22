Man Seriously Injured After Falling Off Pedestrian Overpass Near Gillette Stadium

A man fell off a pedestrian overpass near Gillette Stadium shortly after the Patriots game ended Saturday night and had to be flown via medical helicopter to a local hospital, officials say.

The Foxboro Fire Department and Fallon Ambulance responded to the area around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fall. It's not clear what led to the man's fall, or how far he fell.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, according to fire officials. There was no update on his condition Sunday morning.