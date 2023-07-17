Man seriously injured in shooting in Downeast Maine, 2 arrested

Maine State Police say two men have been arrested in the shooting of a third man in Downeast Maine over the weekend.

State police said the Hancock Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Stolt Road in Lamoine just before 10 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 saying they'd heard an altercation and gunshots and saw people leaving the scene. Arriving sheriff's deputies said they found evidence to support the 911 caller's report and began searching for the people involved in the incident, with assistance from state and Bar Harbor police.

Two suspects were identified as a result of the investigation, but no victim was immediately located.

A later 911 call reported that a man had been seen walking on Bayside Road in neighboring Ellsworth.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Spencer Trott, who had been staying at the residence on Stolt Road in Lamoine, was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth and later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Police said his injuries are serious but he is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Dimitry Dubrovsky, of Bar Harbor, and 30-year-old Duncan Hass, of Lamoine, on Saturday. Both men have been charged with attempted murder and other crimes and are expected to make their initial court appearances on Monday afternoon.

No reason for the shooting was given by police.

Lamoine, a town of fewer than 2,000 people, is located a short distance from Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.