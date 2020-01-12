Local
Wilmington

Man Seriously Injured in Wilmington Crash

generic police car lights SDPD

A man is seriously injured after his car rolled over on I-93 Northbound near Exit 41 in Wilmington, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

State troopers arrived at the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. A 34-year-old man from Waltham was found to have been ejected from a 2003 Toyota Camry Solara, after the vehicle rolled over. The man was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious, life-threatening injuries. There were passengers inside that vehicle.


The cause of the crash is still under investigation. During the crash investigation, and follow-up reconstruction, the ramp was closed to traffic. The ramp was opened at approximately 4:56 a.m.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonburlingtonWaltham
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us