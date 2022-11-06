Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said.

Winthrop police confirm the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries after he was found with stab wounds in front of 600 Shirley Street.

Shirley Street from Moore to Cottage streets is closed as state and local police conduct an on-scene investigation.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene observed a pool of blood in front of the building, and a trail of blood droplets that ran a few blocks along the street.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Happening Now: In Winthrop, a man has been rushed to the hospital after being found on Shirley St. suffering from stab wounds. ⁦⁦@Winthroppolice⁩ & ⁦@MassStatePolice⁩ are investigating. Shirley St. from Moore to Cottage St. is closed. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/GkzSGjtF0H — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 7, 2022

Police did not immediately provide any other information, including a possible suspect or motive in the stabbing.

An investigation is active and ongoing by Winthrop police and Massachusetts State Police.