Man shatters MBTA bus window in road rage incident, police say

An MBTA bus driver was the victim of a road rage incident Friday evening in Boston, police say.

According to Transit Police, a 31-year-old punched the driver side window of a Morton/Theodore bus for an unknown reason. That driver, whose name was not released, will be summoned into court for malicious damage to property.

A photo shared online by Transit Police shows splintered glass from the top to the bottom of the bus window.

3/1 530PM Morton/Theodore #MBTA bus operator was the victim of a road rage incident. 31y/o male, MV operator, punched the driver side window of bus for an unknown reason. MV driver will be summoned into court for Malicious Damage to property. No injury reported. pic.twitter.com/EqxaIfPgyw — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 2, 2024

No injury was reported, police say.

No other information was available.