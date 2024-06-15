Man shot and killed by police during incident in Auburn, Maine

Authorities are investigating after police shot and killed an armed man in Auburn, Maine early Saturday morning, according to Maine State Police.

Maine State Police say officers responded to a report of an incident at a home on Russell Avenue around 12:57 a.m., when a woman called 911 reporting that her significant other was fighting with another person who was trying to break into her home with a gun.

According to authorities, the woman fled the home after hearing gunshots but was later found hiding nearby.

The woman identified the man trying to break in as 43-year-old Leein Hinkley, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

At the same time, officers saw a home on fire on Russell Avenue and said they heard yelling coming from inside.

According to Auburn police, Hinkley fired shots at them and was heard yelling at officers from inside the residence. The Main State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond at this point, around 1:25 a.m.

Meanwhile, the flames had spread to a second home on Russell Avenue.

Hinkley then left to another home, continuing to yell at officers. Police said at this point, he was on a roof and had a gun in his hand.

Hours later, around 5:36 a.m., tactical team members found Hinkley on top of a roof on Rusell Avenue. During the confrontation, officers shot Hinkley, who died of his injuries.

Both troopers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit will investigate the series of incidents that led up to the shooting, while the Office of the Attorney General will be the lead on the investigation into the shooting itself.

More details were not immediately available.