Man Shot and Killed by Police in Maine

Police shot and killed a man in Falmouth, Maine, on Tuesday night, News Center Maine is reporting.
Two officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the intersection of Lunt Road and Middle Road around 6 p.m. according to Falmouth police.
Following a standoff with police, the male suspect was shot by police and declared dead at the scene.
One of the officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Maine Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The victim's name is expected to be released on Wednesday.