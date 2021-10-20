Man Shot and Killed by Police in Maine

Police shot and killed a man in Falmouth, Maine, on Tuesday night, News Center Maine is reporting.

Two officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the intersection of Lunt Road and Middle Road around 6 p.m. according to Falmouth police.

Following a standoff with police, the male suspect was shot by police and declared dead at the scene.

One of the officers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Maine Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the shooting. The victim's name is expected to be released on Wednesday.